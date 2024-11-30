Caribbean CARPHA Executes Train the Trainer IATA Training about Infectious Substances Training Redactie 30-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Participants to the Train-the-Trainer program. Photo: CARPHA

PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago – The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) concluded a Train-the-Trainer Workshop on the Safe Transportation of Infectious Substances, conducted by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and supported by the Pandemic Fund grant. CARPHA served as the Executing Agency, with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) as the Implementing Entity.

Representatives from 14 CARPHA Member States participated in the program, which provided IATA certification to trainers equipped to enhance biosafety and transport protocols. These certified trainers will lead national training efforts, strengthening regional capacity to meet international safety standards.

Dr. Lisa Indar, Ad. Interim Executive Director of CARPHA, stated, “This workshop builds on CARPHA’s commitment to developing certified trainers who can sustain best practices in their home countries, enhancing pandemic preparedness and response.”

Participants are expected to begin training others in the first quarter of 2025, ensuring swift application of their skills. CARPHA is also implementing monitoring and feedback mechanisms to sustain and improve the program over time.

Mission

The initiative aligns with CARPHA’s mission to improve laboratory capabilities, surveillance systems, and public health security, fostering resilience across the Caribbean.

