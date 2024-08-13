Government CBP BES threatens Bonaire government with a fine for not adhering to agreements Redactie 13-08-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – The Supervisory Committee for the Protection of Personal Data BES (CBP BES) has announced its intention to impose a so-called ‘order subject to a penalty’ on the Public Entity Bonaire (PEB). This step has been taken because the OLB has not followed the recommendations of CBP BES and has failed to comply with previous agreements.

In March 2023, CBP BES conducted an inspection at the PEB. It revealed that the clean desk and clear screen policy, part of the “Towards Awareness of Information Security” policy, had not been sufficiently implemented. As a result, personal data is not adequately protected.

Despite the report and the deadlines set for October 1, 2023, and March 1, 2024, the PEB, according to CPB-BES, has failed to take the necessary measures or has not sufficiently informed CBP BES about them. Additionally, the PEB has not provided a substantive response to the written questions from CBP BES, which were supposed to be answered by April 22, 2024.

Based on the foregoing, the Committee concludes that the “Towards Awareness of Information Security” policy has not been properly implemented by the PEB, with the result that the OLB does not yet meet the adequate organizational and technical protection of personal data in various workplaces.

The so-called order subject to a penalty is a corrective enforcement tool available to CBP BES. It concerns an order subject to a penalty of $15,000 if timely implementation of the measures is not achieved. This amount can increase to $90,000.

Fitting

In a press release, CBP-BES states that it considers the measure fitting to prompt the PEB to implement the prescribed recommendations and to prevent further violations of privacy legislation.

The full report and more information are available on the CBP BES website: www.cbpbes.com.

