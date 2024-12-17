Government
CBS BES Presents Yearbook to Governor Soliano
17-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – On Monday the CBS yearbook was officially presented to the Governor of Bonaire, John Soliano.
This latest edition highlights key economic and social statistics concerning the Caribbean Netherlands. Each chapter begins with a central question, with topics, photos, graphs, and infographics providing readers with insights into the current situation on the islands.
The yearbook is also available online at www.cbs.nl/cn and as a hard copy at the CBS office.
0
Meer News
-
Government
CBS BES Presents Yearbook to Governor Soliano
-
News
Preparations for Black Rocks Harbor Saba Underway
-
Persons
Caribbean Institute of Psychology Established as Counterpart to Dutch Professional Association
-
News
Farewell from Miles Mercera: Reflecting on Four Years of Tourism Leadership
-
Bonaire
Classical Music Board Bonaire Looks Back on Successful Christmas Concert
-
Advertisement
Traveling abroad?
-
Bonaire
Police Finds Dog Food Mixed with Illegal Poison in Multiple Locations
-
Saba
Sacred Heart Students Learn About Erosion Through Reforestation Project
Meer News
-
Government
CBS BES Presents Yearbook to Governor Soliano
-
News
Preparations for Black Rocks Harbor Saba Underway
-
Persons
Caribbean Institute of Psychology Established as Counterpart to Dutch Professional Association
-
News
Farewell from Miles Mercera: Reflecting on Four Years of Tourism Leadership
-
Bonaire
Classical Music Board Bonaire Looks Back on Successful Christmas Concert
-
Advertisement
Traveling abroad?
-
Bonaire
Police Finds Dog Food Mixed with Illegal Poison in Multiple Locations
-
Saba
Sacred Heart Students Learn About Erosion Through Reforestation Project