CBS BES Presents Yearbook to Governor Soliano

Esther Meijer-Sedney of CBS BES hands over the yearbook to Governor John Soliano. Photo: RCN

KRALENDIJK – On Monday the CBS yearbook was officially presented to the Governor of Bonaire, John Soliano.

This latest edition highlights key economic and social statistics concerning the Caribbean Netherlands. Each chapter begins with a central question, with topics, photos, graphs, and infographics providing readers with insights into the current situation on the islands.

The yearbook is also available online at www.cbs.nl/cn and as a hard copy at the CBS office.

