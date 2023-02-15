CDA presents Party program for upcoming Island Council elections

ORANJESTAD- CDA Statia has presented their program for the upcoming elections, programmed for March 15, 2023.

The 35-page program provides an insight to what CDA Statia stands for. The program can be described as concrete in the sense that green party provides action points related to various issues which are of importance to the island.

“We created a party program where we not only present our plans and actions, but also to educate you. Let us take Statia into our hands and do what it takes to build our island not only for ourselves, but for generations to come. If you wish to see change, change starts with you. This election is the most important of our generation. This election determines if the community is ready for change” according to the introduction to the program.

