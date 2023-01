CDA Statia, a party which was started by Koos Sneek from the List Sneek will be participating in the March 15 elections with a total of 7 candidates.

The list will be headed by Party Leader Sjahairah Fleming. Other candidates on the list are Uri Blake, Jolly Ferwerda, Urisha Blake, Elizabeth Courtar, Cheryl Brug and Koos Sneek.

Former political stalwart Nora Sneek, who unexpectedly passed away last year, also played a big role in Statia’s newest political party.