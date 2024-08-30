Caribbean
CDB approves $5 million grant for rural electrification in Haiti
30-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
BRIDGETOWN – The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) has approved a $5 million grant to improve electricity access in rural Haiti, where many residents rely on candles, kerosene, and charcoal.
The grant supports the CDB First Power Project, part of Haiti’s broader solar energy initiative, which includes expanding mini-grids and connecting rural communities to electricity.
Currently, only 10% of Haiti’s rural population has reliable power. The project, which also promotes gender equality in the energy sector, is a significant step toward Haiti’s goal of universal electricity access by 2030.
Jointly funded
The project is jointly funded with the Haitian government and builds on previous efforts with the UNDP.
