Central Bank Curaçao and St. Maarten no proponent of switch to US Dollar

WILLEMSTAD- The Central Bank of Curaçao and St. Maarten (CBCS) does not see an economic advantage in a switch from the Guilder. Recently the discussion flared up again about the advantage of a potential change to the introduction of the dollar as legal tender, instead of the Antillean Guilder.

CBCS now concludes in a report that there may be some advantages to the change to the US dollar, but also some potential downsides. The Central Bank also points to the fact that the fixed peg to the US dollar, since the introduction of the exchange rate in 1971, has never come under pressure and was never changed.

The Antillean Guilder, or ‘florin’ as it is called by most residents, has a fixed exchange rate of 1.79 to 1 US dollar.