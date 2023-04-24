Central Dialogue Bonaire draws up Roadmap to acceptable income

KRALENDIJK – The partners in the so-called Central Dialogue (CD) have presented a roadmap to State Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen, which should lead to an acceptable income for citizens in a healthy economy.

The Central Dialogue proposes, among other things, to set the social minimum as of 1 January 2024 and to base the Statutory Minimum Wage (WML), as in the European Netherlands, on 130% of the social minimum. Insofar as it is not possible to actually implement this immediately, the proposal is to achieve a situation where everyone who works or receives benefits can make ends meet by means of a wage supplement.

The CD also makes concrete proposals for cost-reducing measures. “Only when these cost reductions are actually realized can this lead to a lower social minimum and a lower WML,” the partners say in a statement.

The State Secretary has agreed to continue discussions with the social partners and the Public Entity Bonaire about measures that can contribute to the much-discussed Social Minimum.

Widely presented

In addition to Van Huffelen, the Roadmap has now also been presented to all ministries in The Hague, the Kingdom Relations Committees of the House of Representatives and the Senate and to the new Executive Council of Bonaire.

The Roadmap and its Papiamento translation can be found on the website of the CD: www.centraaldialoogbonaire.com

