Central Dialogue warns of declining prosperity on Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – The Central Dialogue (CD) has raised concerns about Bonaire’s unfavorable economic development and is urging the Dutch government, along with the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) and local stakeholders, to take concrete action.

On November 15, the CD presented the report “Earning Capacity Bonaire: Analysis of Developments and Exploration of Options” by the Economic Bureau Amsterdam (EBA) to Deputy Abraham.

The report reveals a decline in per capita prosperity despite overall economic growth, which is entirely attributed to immigration. Meanwhile, labor productivity, self-sufficiency, and tourist occupancy rates have decreased. The EBA recommends enhancing the island’s self-sufficiency, developing a so-called Blue Economy, and implementing targeted measures to control costs.

Collaboration

The CD emphasizes the need for cooperation between the Dutch government, the OLB, and ministries to establish an implementation agenda. It highlights the importance of focused policies and a strong social safety net. Additionally, the CD calls for strengthening labor inspection to address abuses more effectively.

Blue Economy

A Blue Economy refers to an economic model focused on the sustainable use of oceans, seas, and coastal areas for economic growth, improving livelihoods, and preserving the health of marine ecosystems. The concept integrates economic development with environmental protection and emphasizes the sustainable management of marine resources.

