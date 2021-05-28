Central Quarantine no longer mandatory in Bonaire for travelers from High Risk countries















Until June 1, 2021 travelers arriving from high-risk countries still have to go into central quarantine at Buddy Dive Resort.

Kralendijk- As of June 1, 2021, there is no longer an obligation for central quarantine at a local resort, for travelers coming to Bonaire from High Risk countries.

At the moment all countries of Latin America, South Africa and Great Britain are on the list of these "high risk countries". At the moment, everyone arriving at Bonaire needs to go into a central quarantine at Buddy Dive Resort. While the mandatory quarantine is in principle 10 days, travelers after 5 days have the option to take a PCR test. If the test result is negative, travelers can leave the resort.







The downside to the central quarantine obligation is mainly the cost: travelers have to cover the resort costs.

At home

As of June 1, 2021, the is no longer an obligation to observe the quarantine at a central location. However, travelers arriving from one of the countries mentioned above, should still observe the quarantine at home. Here again, after 5 days there is the option to take a test and get out of quarantine, unless the test result turns out positive.

Travelers not wanting to pay for or take the test, should observe a 10 days quarantine at home.