Cft sees continuing attention Saba for improved Financial Management

25-06-2024

Cft sees progress on Saba, but also room for further improvement. Photo: Cft

THE BOTTOM- During a recent visit to Saba, the Cft focused its attention on the further improvement of financial management. Although Saba has continuously received approving auditor’s statements for its annual accounts since 2014, financial management and the development of the (financial) organization are still a priority on the Public Entity’s agenda.

The Cft spoke to the planning and control team of the Finance department, and takes a positive view of the steps that were taken for the development of financial management.

In 2023, the Netherlands and Saba entered into an administrative agreement. This agreement is aimed at the improvement of livelihood security, sustainable economic development, climate and nature, and the enhancement of good governance. The Cft discussed the progress of these administrative agreements and their effects on the budget with the Executive Council. A considerable part of the projects is financed from special benefits. This causes pressure on the regular budget, since investments, such as the development of the new port, structurally lead to higher expenses for management, maintenance and replacement.

To conclude its visit, the Cft visited several projects aimed at the sustainable economic development of the country.