St. Eustatius Cft urges financial improvements despite surplus in Sint Eustatius' 2025 budget 21-11-2024

Members of the Cft for St. Eustatius. Photo: Cft

ORANJESTAD – St. Eustatius has adopted its 2025 budget on time, showing a projected surplus of USD 1.9 million to address unforeseen expenses. The Public Entity is also on track to offset its 2023 deficit with an estimated USD 2.1 million surplus for 2024.

While the College for Financial Supervision (Cft) acknowledges improvements in financial management, it emphasizes the need for better internal controls and clearer budget insights. Discussions with the Executive Council aim to secure an unqualified audit opinion in the near future.

Climate and energy

During Statia Day, the Cft delegation visited the STUCO solar park and the island’s national parks, highlighting the importance of climate and energy initiatives.

