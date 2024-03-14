Chamber of Commerce Bonaire with online Trade Mission to Colombia
KRALENDIJK- The Chamber of Commerce Bonaire, in collaboration with Holland House in Colombia, is organizing an online trade mission for those interested in doing business with the Colombian neighbouring country.
“Did you know that the third-largest economic power in South America is only 450 km away from Bonaire? Colombia has experienced a historic economic boom over the past ten years. The country has a diverse and growing economy with an open trade policy and renewed interest in the Caribbean region,” writes the Chamber of Commerce in an invitation to entrepreneurs on the island.
Collaboration
According to the Chamber of Commerce, they are seeking collaboration with companies in sectors such as tourism (knowledge), hospitality, agriculture, medical, service exports, IT, circular economy, and sustainable development.
During the webinar, Holland House will share more insights with companies on the island and explain why doing business with Colombia is closer than expected.
