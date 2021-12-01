Chancery of the Netherlands Order delegation pays visit to St. Eustatius

- 2Shares
ORANJESTAD- A delegation of the Chancery of the Netherlands Orders (Kanselarij der Nederlandse Orden) visited Statia last Friday, November 26th, 2021 to discuss the nomination of Statian candidates for a Royal Decoration. The Chancery is instrumental in the process of awarding Royal Decorations, on an annual basis.
Peter van der Velden, member of the Chancellor of the Netherlands Orders, said that he was deeply impressed by the people on Statia and what they do for each other. Government Commissioner Alida Francis agreed and mentioned she is proud to have a Royal Decoration Committee on Statia.
In 2021, seven persons were honored with a Royal Decoration on behalf of His Majesty King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands. Martine van Grieken (Director of the Chancery of the Netherlands Orders) and Mischa Vos (Head of the Department of Advice and Decorations) explained that there is also a medal of honor for persons who risked their own lives to save another. The 3 members of the delegation of the Chancery also visited Saba and St. Maarten.
Saba
Recently the Chancery of the Netherlands Orders also paid a visit to Saba. On this island for the past few years, no decorations have been awarded. Something the island would like to see changed.
