Changes to Bonaire's Tourist Tax effective July 1 27-06-2024

KRALENDIJK – As of July 1, 2024, several new rules for the Visitor Entry Tax, commonly known as the tourist tax, will come into effect. These changes are intended to accommodate island children who live elsewhere and Bonairean students abroad. Island children can now benefit from a reduced rate of $10, provided they can prove their connection to Bonaire.

Additionally, QR codes are now valid for one month, making travel easier. Within this month, other destinations can be visited without having to pay the tourist tax again upon re-entry to Bonaire. For the time being, supporting documents will still be manually checked at the airport and the harbor.

More information about the required documents can be found on the website of the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB). The OLB advises travelers to take careful note of the rules and conditions to avoid mistakenly paying the regular rate of $75.