Banking and Finance Chaos Looms Due to New MCB Debit Cards: Old Cards Unusable from January 1 Redactie 20-12-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

Many clients have not received their new bankcards. Even more clients are unaware of the fact that their old cards will become useless per January 1st, 2025. Photo: MCB Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – Significant chaos and inconvenience threaten users as Maduro & Curiel’s Bank Bonaire (MCB) announced that all currently used debit cards, regardless of their expiration date, will be invalid starting January 1, 2025.

Customers are required to switch to the new Bankomatiko+ card, which should have been delivered to their homes in the past month. However, many customers still have not received the new card.

A quick survey among ABC Online Media’s own team found that approximately half the 10-member team has not received the new card. A broader but also quick survey of other customers revealed that while some have received the new card, many others have not. Additionally, the old PIN code, which according to MCB should work to activate the new card, sometimes fails to function.

Many customers are unaware of the need for a new card, let alone that their current cards will stop working as of January 1, 2025. MCB Bonaire appears to have shared this information primarily on its social media platforms. Those who do not follow these channels seem to miss out. On social media, the bank also announced that customers who had not received their new card by December 11 could schedule an appointment to pick up their card at the bank.

Limited Opening Hours

Another issue is that the bank will have very limited opening hours between now and December 31 due to the holidays. According to information shared mainly on social media, the bank will be open for only half a day on Friday due to an internal event. Following this, the bank will only be fully open on Monday, December 23, Friday, December 27, and Monday, December 30. On December 24 and 31, the bank will be open for half a day, while it will be closed on December 25, 26, and January 1, 2025.

