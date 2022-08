J&V is looking for a: CHIEF OF POLICE DUTCH CARIBBEAN POLICE FORCE

The Dutch Caribbean Police Force is looking for a connecting and decisive chief of police. Are you able to lead the force that operates on Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius, with integrity and to give direction with vision? Then you are the suitable candidate!

More information?

www.rijksdienstcn.com/vacancies

Closing date: 31 August 2022