KRALENDIJK- On January 12, 2023, the Chief of police the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN), José Rosales, will resign after having held the position of chief of police for 6 years.

Rosales however will continue to act as an advisor to the College of Chiefs for a few more years and will warmly welcome and train the new Chief of Police of Dutch Caribbean Police Force.

The vacancy for the new top cop position, will be published early August 2022.