Bonaire CITRO Bonaire completes first mission at swim to Klein Bonaire Redactie 12-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

CITRO Bonaire's boat on the water. Photo: CITRO

KRALENDIJK – CITRO Bonaire has completed its first mission. This past weekend, CITRO Bonaire was present for preventive support during the “Swim to Klein Bonaire.”

CITRO Bonaire has been operational for a year and a half and, thanks in part to the KNRM (Royal Netherlands Sea Rescue Institution), has developed the capabilities to save lives at sea and along the coast of Bonaire.

As this popular event attracts many participants of various ages each year, it comes with certain risks. Monitoring during the event is therefore essential, as an incident can occur at any moment.

