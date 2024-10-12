Bonaire
CITRO Bonaire completes first mission at swim to Klein Bonaire
12-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – CITRO Bonaire has completed its first mission. This past weekend, CITRO Bonaire was present for preventive support during the “Swim to Klein Bonaire.”
CITRO Bonaire has been operational for a year and a half and, thanks in part to the KNRM (Royal Netherlands Sea Rescue Institution), has developed the capabilities to save lives at sea and along the coast of Bonaire.
As this popular event attracts many participants of various ages each year, it comes with certain risks. Monitoring during the event is therefore essential, as an incident can occur at any moment.
0
