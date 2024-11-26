Sint Maarten CLA Healthcare Partners Meet to Discuss Future of Labor Polices Redactie 26-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

A view of the parties after the meeting. Photo: CLA Parties Healthcare BES

PHILIPSBURG– Following the implementation of the Healthcare CLA for the BES islands on January 1, 2024, a first joint consultation took place on November 18-19.

Discussions focused on improving labor market conditions and professionalizing policies for the healthcare sector. Concrete agreements were made, including a 3.6% salary adjustment for employees starting January 1, 2025, transport policy improvements for on-call shifts, and initial talks on prevention, vitality, and training programs.

Labor expert and former Minister Rafael Boasman praised the CLA as a “beacon of hope” and urged stakeholders to continue advancing this collaborative effort for the benefit of healthcare workers and residents. Parties agreed to create a roadmap for addressing employment conditions, labor mobility, and pensions.

Standardization

The Healthcare CLA aims to standardize employment terms, reducing competition between organizations and fostering labor mobility, ensuring a stable and effective healthcare system for the BES islands.

0