Bonaire Classical Music Board Bonaire Looks Back on Successful Christmas Concert Redactie 16-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

A view of the concert on Saturday. Photo: CMBB

KRALENDIJK – The Classical Music Board Bonaire held its first Christmas concert on Saturday, featuring a diverse program led by Claudia Cassier. Musicians and singers performed a mix of classical pieces, jazz, and Caribbean melodies. Soloists, the children’s choir Franciscus di Asis, and the group Amancio & Friends collaborated on a varied performance.

The audience enjoyed piano performances, singing, saxophone, flute, kuarta, and percussion. The concert concluded with a collective rendition of “Happy Christmas” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas/Bon Pasku i Aña Nobo.” According to the organizers, the full house and enthusiastic responses marked the event as a success.

Rincon

A second concert will take place on Friday, December 20, at the San Luis Beltran Church in Rincon, starting at 7:00 PM. Tickets are available at the usual presale locations, the gas station in Rincon, and at the church. Free bus transportation from Playa to Rincon is available; tickets for this service can be obtained at Delmar upon purchase or presentation of a concert ticket.

