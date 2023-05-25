25 mei 2023 07:50 am

BES Reporter

Classical music under the palapa 

KRALENDIJK – On Sunday May 28th at 5pm artists from Bonaire will play and sing in ‘Podium Bonaire’, presenting a variety of styles related to classical music. 

The Con Alma saxophone ensemble, directed by Adriana Oliveira, will be presenting pieces that classical music fans will surely recognize. Well-known singer Chaira Borderslee will present enchanting songs from musical Aida. Amancio Batta and friends and Rignald Kastaneer on guitar will be building bridges between classical, jazz and local music. 

This concert, organized by the Classical Music Board Bonaire, takes place at Hòfi Kultural Bonaire. You can reach Hòfi from Kaya Korona – Kaya Gramel – Kaya Sabalo and then following the yellow signs. Or follow the signs from the Kaminda Djabou. 

Tickets at $15 for sale at bookshop Del Mar at Kaya Soeur Bartola 13a and – if still available – at the concert place.

