‘Click and Tap’ training helps residents Bonaire become acquainted with computers

KRALENDIJK- On October 3, the Computer course ‘Click and Tap: the basics’ started on Bonaire. The course is provided by the Bonaire Public Library.

The training so far is a pilot project in which people are introduced to the computer. Participants in the course are customers of Zorg en Welzijn Groep Bonaire. The computer course is provided by MBO ICT students and is organized in collaboration with the Digitization working group of the public body Bonaire (OLB).

Basic computer skills are practiced during the computer course. Questions such as ‘How do I turn on a computer? How can I type? How do I send an e-mail?’ are then handled. The course consists of five sessions in total. In this way, participants in the course take small steps in which they are further acquainted with the computer. This includes actions such as turning on the computer, learning to type and working with the mouse. They also practice making an appointment at www.bonairegov.com. For advanced participants, e-mailing and safe internet use are also practiced.

Digitization

The OLB has been digitizing its activities since last year. This can be difficult for less digitally skilled residents of Bonaire. Digitization influences the daily functioning of everyone and the developments are going very fast. The OLB takes this into account in its digitization process by continuously providing information and training to the community. A second basic course will also start later in the year. Do you also want to learn these basic operations? Then you are welcome to register by then. For more information about the possibilities, please contact the Bonaire Public Library via 715-5344.