Healthcare Clients now waiting between 19 and 21 minutes at Mariadal pharmacy

KRALENDIJK – Clients are currently experiencing longer wait times to receive their medications at the Fundashon Mariadal pharmacy than before. This was revealed during a press conference held by the foundation on Thursday morning.

“Previously, the average wait time was less than 15 minutes, but in recent weeks this has increased to between 19 and 21 minutes. We expect this to continue rising in July and August,” according to Mariadal.

One of the reasons for the increased wait time is a shortage of staff. “Unfortunately, in the past few months, our pharmacy has faced a lack of personnel. Mariadal is actively recruiting, with a preference for staff from the Caribbean region.”

Pickup in two days

Mariadal also explained that they are implementing various innovations to provide better service to patients in need of medication. At the same time, they are asking clients to only pick up their medications immediately in cases of emergency. In other cases, it is advisable to wait two days before collecting the medications.