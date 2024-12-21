Bonaire Climate Table Bonaire Focuses on a Sustainable Future Redactie 21-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Commisioner Anjelica Cicilia speaking at the Townhall Meeting. Photo: PEB

KRALENDIJK – The Executive Council of Bonaire has established the Climate Table Bonaire to address the impact of climate change on the island. Bonaire is increasingly experiencing extreme weather conditions such as heavy rainfall, drought, and rising sea temperatures, which threaten both its residents and its unique environment, including coral reefs.

Under the leadership of Chairman Reynolds ‘Nolly’ Oleana, known for his expertise and local engagement, a project group is working with the community to develop a climate plan. This plan aims to protect both people and nature while ensuring the island’s resilience for the future. During a town hall meeting on December 18, the plans were presented, and residents had the opportunity to share ideas and ask questions.

Discussions

Discussions within the Climate Table will take place throughout 2025, with the goal of creating a widely supported Climate Plan by early 2026. This initiative underscores Bonaire’s commitment to a sustainable future where the well-being of both people and nature takes priority.

