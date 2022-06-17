Clyde van Putten hits back on Omayra Leeflang: ‘Failed politician and house slave’

ORANJESTAD- Councilman Clyde van Putten (PLP-Statia) has hit back on former Minister Omayra Leeflang, after Leeflang published a somewhat peculiar post on her private Facebook Page.

“Clyde van Putten, big mouth against the Netherlands but is well-behaved in the photo where State Secretary van Huffelen makes more money available for Statia. 30 million extra to improve the lives of the islanders”, wrote Leeflang on Wednesday, followed by hashtags #welhetgeldnietde voorwaarden (the money, but not the conditions) and #bigsistawatch.

Van Putten was absolutely not amused by Leeflang’s unprovoked attack. “Omayra “Chita the black Monkey” has finally removed the mask of pretense and hypocrisy, by revealing who she truly is”, according to a reaction by Van Putten.

The Councilman also said he felt Leeflang was one of those ‘failed politicians’ who had sold out her Island, and betrayed her people big time. “She is a typical house slave who is clearly ashamed of her ancestral linage. The difference between both of us is that I am very proud of my heritage, while she is fighting to be someone else”.

Obligation

Van Putten also said that State Secretary Van Huffelen making more money available to the Island of St. Eustatius was nothing else than the Dutch moral and a constitutional obligation. “We did not ask them to colonize us, neither did we vote to be anchored in the Dutch constitution. Its people like this house slave to this day still active on the colonial plantation and helping to whip we the indigenous people. Shame on you “Bomba” you will end up on the scrap heap of history”, said Van Putten in a comment.