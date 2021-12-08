Coalition parties no-show for debate on Chogogo Resort permits













KRALENDIJK- Coalition parties UPB and MPB did not show up on Tuesday evening for a Public Meeting of the Island Council to discuss the state of affairs regarding an oral decision of consent issued by Lieutenant Governor Rijna.

The absence of the board parties is remarkable, because they were present at a permanent committee meeting just before that. When the public meeting had to be opened, MPB and UPB councilors suddenly disappeared. The meeting was canceled due to a lack of quorums.

Thursday

The governing coalition does not gain a lot of time with today’s action. The council meeting has now been adjourned to next Thursday. That adjourned meeting will then take place with or without a quorum.