Coast guard helicopter airlifts cruise tourist near Bonaire after heart attack
05-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – The Caribbean Coast Guard conducted a medical evacuation on Sunday for a passenger from a cruise ship east of Bonaire.
The incident involved a 66-year-old man who suffered a heart attack on board, urgently requiring airlift assistance to reach a hospital. After consultations with the CITRO doctor and an evaluation by the ship’s medical team, the Coast Guard’s Maritime Operations Center dispatched a helicopter to retrieve the man.
Hospital
The patient was first flown to Curaçao’s airport and then transported by ambulance to the hospital for further treatment.
