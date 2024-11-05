Geen categorie Coast guard helicopter airlifts cruise tourist near Bonaire after heart attack Redactie 05-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

A helicopter of the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard. Photo: Coast Guard

KRALENDIJK – The Caribbean Coast Guard conducted a medical evacuation on Sunday for a passenger from a cruise ship east of Bonaire.

The incident involved a 66-year-old man who suffered a heart attack on board, urgently requiring airlift assistance to reach a hospital. After consultations with the CITRO doctor and an evaluation by the ship’s medical team, the Coast Guard’s Maritime Operations Center dispatched a helicopter to retrieve the man.

Hospital

The patient was first flown to Curaçao’s airport and then transported by ambulance to the hospital for further treatment.

