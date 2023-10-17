Coast Guard looks back with satisfaction on the course of the Regatta Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – The Coast Guard looks back with satisfaction on the course of the Regatta in Bonaire.

The Coast Guard had announced additional activities in collaboration with chain partners from the Multidisciplinary Maritime Hub Bonaire (MMHB).

In total, 57 vessels were inspected. In the case of one boat and one Seadoo jet ski, a report was issued for not having the necessary documentation or for not following the correct procedures for customs and immigration.

Sent back

Both vessels were sent back to Curaçao after the inspection. The Coast Guard is pleased that the Regatta week passed without any significant incidents.