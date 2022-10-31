Coast Guard once again intercepts vessel with drugs near Curaçao

WILLEMSTAD- The Coast Guard on Saturday morning has once again detected a suspicious vessel near Curaçao. The Operations Center immediately had a Metal Shark patrol boat directed towards the suspicious vessel.

On site, the Coast Guard crew spotted a vessel carrying four person. Further investigation by the coastguard personnel revealed that the four men packages containing illegal drugs. The vessel and the Venezuelan occupants were brought to shore, where they were handed over to the Curaçao Police Force.

The cargo of the suspected boat containte a total of 440 kilos of illegal drugs, of which approximately 192 kilos of cocaine and 248 kilos of marijuana. The durgs have in the meantime been destroyed.

Intensify

The Coast Guard says they will continue to intensify its checks at sea in the coming period. “These controls are aimed at guarding borders against illegal drug transport, illegal migration, human trafficking and firearms smuggling. To optimize our territorial waters and coastline we also request the help of the citizens. As an alert citizen, you can Inform the coastguard when observing suspicious or dangerous situations at sea”, according to a release by the Coastguard.

The Coastguard can be reached day and night via the number 913 or via whatsapp 510 0913.