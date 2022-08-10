10 augustus 2022 17:31 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Bonaire Defence Latest news

Coast Guard seizes 1600 kilos of illegal drugs close to Bonaire

28

KRALENDIJK- On Sunday another go-fast was intercepted with more than 1.600 kilograms of drugs close to Bonaire. 

The last drugs shipment was confiscated on August 8th, after a smuggling vessel was intercepted. The go-fast was discovered the night before by the Maritime Operation Centre (MOC) of the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard. The MOC alarmed the Zr.Ms. Groningen immediately. The ship was present the next morning in the area and launched both fast interceptors (FRISC’s), which intercepted the go-fast.

Shortly before that, the crew on board of the go-fast threw the packages of drugs overboard when they realized they were being chased. Once Zr.Ms. Groningen was alongside, the go-fast was ordered to stop and the suspects surrendered. The crew of Zr.Ms. Groningen and the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard removed 66 packages with a total of 1.600 kilos of drugs from the water.

KPCN

The eight suspects and the contraband have been handed over to the ‘Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland’ (KPCN) for further handling of the case. The contraband has in the meantime been set afire and was totally destroyed. 

Thank you for sharing

Also read

More news

Top vacancies

More vacancies

en English
nl Nederlandses Españolde Deutschfr Françaispt Portuguêszh-CN 简体中文en English
error: Content is protected !!