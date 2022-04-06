Coast Guard signs new contracts for aircraft and helicopters

A Dash-8 airplane of the Coast Guard see at Curaçao International Airport. Photo: Coastguard

WILLEMSTAD- The Caribbean Coast Guard recently signed new agreements for SAR helicopters and Dash-8 patrol aircraft. In connection with the expiring contracts, work has been done in recent years on new equipment for air reconnaissance, search and rescue.

With the Canadian company PAL Aerospace Ltd and the Dutch Jet Support B.V. A new contract is signed for the Dash-8 patrol aircraft. The two new SAR helicopters will be supplied by British company Bristow Helicopters Limited. With both contracts, the Coast Guard will insure itself for the next ten years with aircraft with high-quality sensors and means of communication.

Modernization

The new helicopters are expected to be delivered in the course of 2023. The aircraft are already in service, but will undergo extensive modernization before the start of the new contract. The new equipment is very suitable for sea rescue, search and surveillance tasks. The Caribbean Coast Guard is pleased with the new contracts. Defense Materiel and Organization (DMO) took care of the tender.