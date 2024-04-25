Coastguard Coast Guard warns of dangerous navigation behaviour in waters around Bonaire Redactie 25-04-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK- The Caribbean Coast Guard, along with the Multidisciplinary Hub Bonaire and STINAPA, have observed dangerous navigation behaviour of jet skis and boats at certain locations, such as Klein Bonaire, Te Amo Beach, Donkey Beach, the Harbor Area, Cha Cha Cha Beach, Spice Beach, and surrounding areas.

The Coast Guard reminds all boat owners that it is mandatory to have their valid registration and navigation permit with them at all times. Additionally, we ask all vessels, including jet skis, to be mindful of divers, snorkelers, and beach goers of Bonaire. The speed limit for boats/jet skis in the Bonaire National Marine Park is a maximum of 10 km per hour / 5.4 knots. The Bonaire National Marine Park extends from the high-water mark to 60 meters water depth and at least 75 meters from the shore.

Reporting

The Coast Guard also requests beach goers to take note of a boat’s registration number (B-number) in case of unsafe situations and to report them via the Coast Guard emergency number 913 or WhatsApp +5999-510 0913, or to the Harbor Master or STINAPA.

For reports, STINAPA is available every day from 06:00 to 21:00 on telephone number +599-7778444. Mentioning the correct location, boat registration numbers, and sending photos and/or videos is recommended as this helps to handle reports as efficiently as possible. We rely on everyone’s cooperation to ensure safety on the water.