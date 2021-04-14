Coastguard Team St. Maarten gets Covid-vaccine together













GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – Last Friday, April 9th, a team of the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard (DCCG) received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. After the Vaccine Management Team (VMT) provided an information session on Wednesday, April 7th, where the staff could ask their questions, a considerable group signed up immediately.

The VMT then arranged for the team to come to the Belair Community Center as a group and receive their vaccine on Friday, April 9th.







Jurandi Sambre, Head of Operational Services said: “I took the vaccine to keep myself and my loved ones safe. By taking the vaccine, we can stop the pandemic and continue to live our lives as normal as possible.”

Organizations who wish to organize an information session for their staff can send an email to bvdmeijden@whiteyellowcross.org.

After the session, a timeslot can then be reserved for those staff that wishes to receive the vaccine together, just like the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard staff did last Friday.

With the more contagious British (UK) variant now prominently present on our island, the need to protect ourselves against the virus has become increasingly more important.

Only if enough people become vaccinated can we stop the virus’s spread and prevent a situation like we’re seeing on the sister islands of Aruba, Bonaire, and Curacao.

If you haven’t done so already, please register yourself using the online registration form, which is available in English, Spanish, and Creole, and can be found here https://forms.sintmaartengov.org/Form.aspx?fid=5376a115-73d0-4a74-b632-95a9448539b2&v=OGtn05kNmb