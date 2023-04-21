Coastguard, together with Navy, again fights against drug shipments

KRALENDIJK- On Tuesday 1st, Zr.Ms. Holland, currently sailing for the Caribbean Coast Guard, intercepted a so-called go-fast.

The two fast interceptors carrying the Dutch Fleet Marine Squadron of Zr.Ms. Holland were launched to stop the suspected craft. Once alongside, a stop sign was given and the suspects surrendered.

Overboard

The suspects had put part of the contraband overboard, and these packages were then fished out of the water. The total weight of the packages is about 850 kilos of cocaine.

The three suspects and the drugs have been reported by Zr.Ms. Holland to a Coast Guard patrol boat, after which they were handed over to the Aruba Police Force. The drugs have in the meantime been destroyed.