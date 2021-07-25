Coastguards picks up swimmer at Slagbaai after accident

Kralendijk- The Coastguard Rescue and Coordination Center came in action yesterday evening, after an 18-year old swimmer at Boca Slagbaai severely hit his head when jumping off one of the rocks at the beach.
An ambulance could not reach the place of the accident, making the deployment of the Coast Guard helicopter the only viable option to quickly and safely transport the victim.
The Coastguard Helicopter transported the unlucky swimmer to Flamingo Airport, from where he was taken to the hospital. Authorities so far have not released any information on the condition of the young man.
