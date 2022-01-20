Coastguard’s Reconnaissance aircraft which found missing fishermen Bonaire at sea













The Coast Guard’s Metal Shark approaching the missing vessel

KRALENDIJK- Although the Coast Guard helicopter was initially called in to locate the two missing fishermen on the My Own Business boat, it was ultimately the Coast Guard’s Dash-8 reconnaissance aircraft that managed to locate the two missing men and their vessel.

After the helicopter was unable to locate the men in the open sea, a Coast Guard patrol plane took over the search from the helicopter during the morning hours and searched the entire area.

In the afternoon hours, the crew of the Dash finally caught sight of the boat near northeast Bonaire. Immediately after finding the boat with the fishermen, both the helicopter and a Metal Shark patrol boat were directed to the location to take a pulse.

Water

Both men were in good health and uninjured. The helicopter crew supplied the men with drinking water and remained close to the vessel until the patrol boat arrived.

Upon arrival of the Metal Shark at the boat, My Own Company was towed safely to Bonaire.