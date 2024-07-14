Politics Commissioner Abraham denies cut in Bonaire tourism budget Redactie 14-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – Commissioner Clark Abraham of Economy & Tourism denies that the Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) has been subject to a budget cut for the year 2024.

TCB Director Miles Mercera had indicated during a meeting with stakeholders from the tourism sector that TCB was suddenly confronted in March of this year with a significant budget cut. This would result in less money being available for marketing activities. Additionally, TCB can no longer use certain tools, including those providing information on future bookings.

According to Clark, TCB is misrepresenting the situation. “What TCB claims is incorrect. TCB has had the exact same budget for several years, and it has not been cut.” Abraham explains that it is true there is less money available, but this is due to the expiration of temporary additional funding under the so-called Tourism Recovery Plan, which was made available after the COVID-19 pandemic.

2