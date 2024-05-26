News Commissioner Cicilia departs for Small Island Developing States conference Redactie 26-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The Commissioner, just before her departure from Flamingo Airport. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK – Commissioner Anjelica Cicilia departed on Saturday for the Small Island Developing States (SIDS) conference, which is being held this year in Antigua.

There, various islands, many of them in the Caribbean, will discuss the challenges that a changing climate and especially the rising sea levels pose for countries and islands with low-lying areas.

The commissioner said she will share more of what was discussed at the conference upon her return.