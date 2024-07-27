Bonaire Commissioner Cicilia: Guardrail on Kaya Gobernador Debrot only feasible option Redactie 27-07-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

Commissioner Cicilia during Friday’s press conference. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK – Commissioner Anjelica Cicilia of Infrastructure is not entirely happy with the guardrail currently being installed along part of Kaya Gobernador N. Debrot. Cicilia said this Friday afternoon in response to questions from ABC Online media.

“I have to say that I have mixed feelings about it myself. To be honest, I don’t think it’s attractive and it doesn’t really fit into the surroundings. But on the other hand, it is currently the only way to make the situation safer for pedestrians in the area.”

Cicilia explained that the road was resurfaced some time ago, but no further infrastructural improvements were made. “That means we are severely limited in the possibilities of creating proper pedestrian paths, and unfortunately, a guardrail is the only option at this moment.”

According to Cicilia, the responses she has received from citizens are mixed. “Many people indeed find it unattractive, but there are also voices, especially from walkers, who say they feel somewhat safer because of the guardrail.”

The guardrail is being installed only on the right side of the road from Sabadeco and Hato to Kralendijk. “There is already a sort of pedestrian path here, and that’s why the guardrail is being installed on that side,” said Cicilia.

Ambitions

Cicilia indicated that her personal ambitions are higher than what is currently being implemented. “I would like to do so much more with our roads and boulevards. Not only to make them safer, but above all, more versatile and attractive. However, all this will be a long-term project.”

