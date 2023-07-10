Commissioner discusses Ferry Connection Between Bonaire and Curaçao

KRALENDIJK – On Friday, July 7, Commissioner Jolinda Craane held discussions with a delegation from the Caribbean Fast Ferry Company BV (CFFC) and the organization of Instituto pa Desaroyo Ekonómiko Boneriano – IDEP (Institute for Economic Development Bonaire) about a possible ferry connection between Bonaire and Curaçao.

The meeting was intended to discuss the intent to expand transportation and mobility options between Bonaire and Curaçao. The CFFC presented an outline of the fast ferry service between Bonaire and Curaçao. The presentation focused on the project related to maritime management preparation, as well as short-term logistic solutions.

A fast ferry connection would enhance mobility options between Bonaire and Curaçao, promoting positive growth in Bonaire’s tourism