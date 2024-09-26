Politics Commissioner Rechelline Leerdam Appoints Sjahairah Fleming as Executive Assistant Reporter 25-09-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

Leerdam (r) and Fleming (l) have positive expecations of their cooperation.

ORANJESTAD- Commissioner Rechelline Leerdam of the Progressive Labor Party (PLP) has appointed Sjahairah Fleming, leader of the Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA) of St. Eustatius, as her Executive Assistant.

According to Leerdamn, the cross-party collaboration signals a new phase of political unity and inclusivity for the island, with both leaders committed to working together for the greater good of St. Eustatius.

“”For years, I have championed the belief that unity—regardless of gender, religious affiliations, or political color—is the key to building a better St. Eustatius. When we come together, we can achieve more for our people, and collectively prepare St. Eustatius for a brighter future”, said Leerdam about her decision.

Leerdam added that as she begins the process of staffing her cabinet, it felt natural to extend this belief in unity by reaching across political lines.

Fleming also looks positive at the development to strengthen Leerdam’s cabinet. “A few months back, I was approached by Commissioner Leerdam about her interest in me taking on the role of her Executive Assistant, and I felt honored. Honored to know that despite our political backgrounds, she chose me to be her support within the Executive Council. Accepting her request does not only prove inclusivity and unity, but it also proves that we both understand the power behind working together in the best interest of St. Eustatius”, said Fleming about the move to accept Leerdam’s request.

Partnership

According to both Leerdam and Fleming, the partnership sets the stage for a new chapter in St. Eustatius’ governance, namely one focused on unity and progress for the island’s people.

