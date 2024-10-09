Geen categorie Commissioner Rechelline Leerdam Attends The Hague’s Slavery Exhibition Opening Reporter 09-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Leerdam receives a copy of the book Het Archief Ontwaakt. Photo: Statia Government

THE HAGUE/ORANJESTAD- On Tuesday Commissioner Leerdam attended the opening of a slavery exhibition at the National Archives in The Hague.

The exhibition, organized by the National Slavery Museum in collaboration with the National Archives and Heritage Inspector Raimie Richardson, aims to highlight slavery’s impact and share untold stories. The exhibition features various displays and documents, including the story of the June 12, 1848 uprising led by Thomas Dupersoy, a free man of colour from Statia.

This event is a key highlight chosen by Heritage Inspector Richardson. Commissioner Leerdam praised Inspector Richardson’s work and emphasized the exhibition’s importance for awareness and reconciliation.

This collaboration was made possible by the quartermasters of the National Slavery Museum, Peggy Brandon and John Leerdam.

