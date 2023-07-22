Commissioner Thielman opens course for livestock farmers at LVV

KRALENDIJK – On Friday, Commissioner Thielman opened the first course for livestock farmers at the Department of Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries (LVV).

The course teaches livestock farmers how to use the new ear tags to keep track of their animals in the computer system. With this new system, the farmer can maintain a history of their animals, providing insights into their parentage, past illnesses, and when veterinary visits are necessary.

It is also expected that the new ear tags can be an important step in combating theft. In case of theft, the missing animal can be precisely identified, and the farmer can also present the corresponding photo.