3 juni 2023 17:51 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Agriculture Aruba Bonaire Curacao Latest news

Commissioner Thielman signs memorandum for stimulation of agricultural sector

60

The six Dutch Caribbean Islands have all signed the memorandum of understanding. Photo: PEB

KRALENDIJK – Commissioner Hennyson Thielman has signed a memorandum of understanding with the other Dutch islands in the Caribbean region to jointly stimulate the agricultural sector.

The collaboration aims to involve agricultural organizations and facilitate the exchange of information.

“We must ensure increased production of our own food on our islands,” said Thielman during his speech at the Dutch Caribbean Agriculture Visioning Process Conference held in Aruba.

Not automatic

Thielman also noted that the development of the agricultural sector is certainly not automatic. “Countries that have made progress in the agricultural field in recent years have succeeded because their governments have invested significant funds to stimulate this sector. Our agricultural departments need to act as knowledge centers to support all farmers. We must facilitate and support farmers to enable their better development.”


Also read

More news

Receive the news daily in your inbox:

Top vacancies

More vacancies

News from Saba

More news from Saba

News from St. Eustatius

More news from St. Eustatius