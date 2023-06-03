Commissioner Thielman signs memorandum for stimulation of agricultural sector

KRALENDIJK – Commissioner Hennyson Thielman has signed a memorandum of understanding with the other Dutch islands in the Caribbean region to jointly stimulate the agricultural sector.

The collaboration aims to involve agricultural organizations and facilitate the exchange of information.

“We must ensure increased production of our own food on our islands,” said Thielman during his speech at the Dutch Caribbean Agriculture Visioning Process Conference held in Aruba.

Not automatic

Thielman also noted that the development of the agricultural sector is certainly not automatic. “Countries that have made progress in the agricultural field in recent years have succeeded because their governments have invested significant funds to stimulate this sector. Our agricultural departments need to act as knowledge centers to support all farmers. We must facilitate and support farmers to enable their better development.”