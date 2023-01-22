Commissioner Thielman visits participants of free hospitality training

KRALENDIJK – Commissioner Hennyson Thielman last week visited the participants of the Housekeeping training which is currently being offered free of charge at Fundashon Forma.

This is the second free course in a series of hospitality courses financed by the Government of Bonaire. An initiative to invest in the local population of Bonaire and to create opportunities for better paid positions.

Trainer Maraguanela Martis teaches the full group of 17 students the tricks of the trade so that at the end of the course they can work more efficiently with less physical strain and be more friendly with tourists.

During the visit, Commissioner Hennyson Thielman emphasized the importance of completing courses such as these. “With certificates or a diploma in your pocket, there is more chance of career growth. As a result, employees can also earn more,” said the commissioner of Economy and Tourism.

Free

Fundashon Forma, in collaboration with the OLB, TCB and BONHATA, will soon be offering even more free courses, including: hospitality (service, bartender, kitchen assistant), social skills and customer and service orientation.

