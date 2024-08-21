Government
Commissioners launch key conference to accelerate affordable housing on Bonaire
21-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – Commissioners Cicilia and Den Heyer have officially opened the Work Conference “Execution Proyekto Bibienda Pagabel,” marking a significant step toward the realization of affordable housing on Bonaire.
The Proyekto Bibienda Pagabel plan, stemming from the Land Policy Memorandum 2022-2025, aims to build 2,100 affordable homes between 2024 and 2030, with co-financing from the Ministry of Housing and Spatial Planning (VRO).
Preparations are well underway, with 210 homes planned for the Rincon Pariba and Dawari areas. During the conference, detailed urban plans were presented for approval, emphasizing the project’s collaborative nature.
