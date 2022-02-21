Common Court organizes Caribbean Summer Court for budding lawyers













KRALENDIJK – The Common Court of Justice of Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao and St. Maarten, St. Eustatius and Saba organizes in the last three weeks of August the Caribbean Summer Court. This is a short, intensive internship at (one of the branches of) the Common Court of Justice.

Caribbean Summer Court is especially meant for university law students with above average study results who have lived (part of) their childhood on the islands. There is room for three interns, who intern simultaneously. During the internship the candidates will get a good picture of the judicial work and will be deployed in the Civil Law, Criminal Law and Administrative Law departments. At the end of the internship, the intern will receive a certificate of participation.

More information can be found at www.gemhofvanjustitie.org/stages.