Community on St. Eustatius engages in reburial and memorial planning

03-09-2024

A view of the community event in the Lion’s Den with Jose Zimmerman addressing the crowd. Photo: SCHICP

ORANJESTAD – St. Eustatius recently held a successful community event, organized by the Statia Cultural Heritage Implementation Committee & Partners, where residents shared their visions for the reburial and memorial space on the island.

The suggestions were categorized into four key areas: Neighborhood & Land Experience, Physical Experience, Visitor Experience, and Learning/Knowledge Experience. Saturday’s even received financial support from National Institute For Dutch Slavery Past And Heritage (Ninsee).

Architect Jose Zimmerman from Curaçao will now translate these ideas into three concept drawings, which will be presented to the community during his upcoming visit. The preferred concept will be chosen by a majority vote and subsequently submitted to the Executive Council for approval.

Suitable site

The Committee hopes that the government will soon designate a suitable site for the reburial and memorial, enabling the completion of this important process.

The Committee at the same time expressed their gratitude to Commissioner of Culture Rechelline Leerdam for graciously joining the meetings. “Her presence on behalf of the Island Government demonstrates her deep commitment to this important issue”, said Xiomara Balentina on behalf of the Committee. The same sense of appreciation is felt for Island Council member Derrick Simmons for his interest and support on the matter.

