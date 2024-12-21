Bonaire Community Organizations and Cultural Sector Bonaire Aim to Collaborate on Slavery Heritage Redactie 21-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

A view of those present at the meeting. Photo: Public Entity Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – Last week, a large group of representatives from the cultural sector and community organizations gathered to discuss the future of the slavery heritage on Bonaire.

During the meeting, organized by SKAL, NGO Platform Bonaire, and the HDT Committee, significant steps were discussed to strengthen museums, archives, and local regulations.

The session was part of a broader plan to promote sustainable engagement with the shared past and culture. Topics such as education, digitization, and collaboration with other islands were also addressed. Broad community involvement was emphasized, with plans to organize additional meetings in 2025 focusing on residents and young people.

Agenda

The efforts are aimed at developing an action agenda that will enable Bonaire to access €33.3 million reserved by the Netherlands for the Caribbean part of the Kingdom.

These funds are intended to strengthen heritage infrastructure and make historical archives more accessible. The action agenda must be submitted by June 30, 2025.

